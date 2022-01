According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on I-40 and Warford Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 40 in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 and Warford Street in Frayser.

Police said they were taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

At 9:35 pm, MPD responded to a two vehicle crash at I-40 & Warford. One person was xported to ROH critical and later pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 29, 2022

No further details were released.

If you have any tips that can help Memphis police in this ongoing crash investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.