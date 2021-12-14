Car wash goes up in flames when man using wash to put car fire out gets out of control

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning fire in Northeast Memphis caused traffic delays Tuesday.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, a person driving along Sycamore View smelled something burning, so he pulled over at the car wash, into a wash bay, and tried to put the fire out, but, the fire got out of control.
The car on fire spread to the structure of the car wash, in the 2000 block of Sycamore View.
Southbound lanes of Sycamore View were blocked by fire crews, causing traffic delays.
There were no injuries.