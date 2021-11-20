x
Firefighter recovering from burnt hand after Memphis house fire

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters were called to a one-story fire on Knox Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Friday.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter is recovering from second-degree burns to his hand after a house fire on Friday in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters were called to a one-story fire on Knox Avenue just after 6 p.m. 

According to a release, the firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition to be treated. 

The fire was brought under control just before 6:30 p.m., with the home having smoke, fire, and water damage. 

Three adults and five children were displaced and there were no other injuries.

