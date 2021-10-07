Firefighter injured in early morning fire at Church's Chicken in south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said a firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in south Memphis early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the store in the 1800 block of S. Third Street about 1:15 a.m. It took them just under a half-hour to get the fire under control. Officials said one firefighter suffered a head injury and was taken to Regional One in stable condition.
Investigators said the fire was caused by a fryer that malfunctioned in the kitchen.
The fire caused about $75,000 damage total.