Carnival Memphis honors Mid-South community leaders during annual luncheon

Several awards were given out to local leaders who the group says work to make an impact in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carnival Memphis celebrated Mid-South leaders during its annual Business and Industry Salute Luncheon Thursday.

The luncheon was held at the Hilton Memphis Hotel, and awards were given to local leaders who are making an impact in the Greater Memphis area.

The Cook Halle Award for outstanding contribution to Public Service and Community Engagement went to Jack Sammons, President of Ampro Industries, who also serves on the Memphis Airport Board and works with other charitable organizations.

The King’s Award honored Tyrone Burroughs, founder of First Choice Sales & Marketing.



The 2023 President’s Award was presented to Archie Willis Jr. in Memoriam and Archie Willis III of ComCap Partners, which has helped finance more than 4,200 units of affordable housing in the Mid-South.



The Chairman’s Award went to the late Honey and Rudi Scheidt in Memoriam, who have made contributions to the area since the 1960s.

Carnival Memphis also honored organizations that work to support the community throughout the year. They included:

ALSAC

Assisi Foundation

Grizzlies Local Ownership Group

Latino Memphis

Memphis Fire Department

Memphis Police Department

Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority

Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

The Works, Inc.