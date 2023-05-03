New COGIC program will provide transitional living spaces for children in foster care

COGIC said it's part of a new partnership with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee and Shelby County Departments of Children Services.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) announced Wednesday it is launching a new partnership with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee and Shelby County Departments of Children Services, targeting foster care.

COGIC leaders said its Transitional Foster Care Housing program will provide temporary stable hosing to children who have not yet been placed in permanent foster housing. COGIC said the goal is to provide a safe, decent, and equipped living space for the children.

COGIC said the program will allow DCS to use available units to help children who are transitioning into the foster care system.

“It is our honor to provide housing, so children no longer have to sleep in offices or other non-equipped areas while they await permanent placement,” said COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard in a news release. “Many of these children are already suffering from traumatic and stressful conditions. We want them to know that despite their hardships, as the hands and feet of God, the Church Of God In Christ loves and cares about each of them.”

"This year, Tennessee has made historic investments to support our state's foster and adoptive children and ensure every child has a loving, permanent home. I thank Commissioner Quin, the Church of God in Christ and local community organizations in Memphis for partnering to support and serve children in need,” said Gov. Lee.