City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

There is no trash pick-up set to occur on Monday, Sept. 5, according to the City of Memphis.

Example video title will go here for this video

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5.

The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.

"Monday's" pick-up is set to be accomplished on Tuesday, "Tuesday's" pick-up is set to be accomplished on Wednesday, "Wednesday's" pick-up is scheduled to be accomplished on Thursday—so on and so forth.

In July, city council approved major initiatives aimed at curbing illegal dumping in the city of Memphis. The council also met in early August to discuss a desire for more recourses combat litter and illegal dumping.

Currently there's about $1.8 million and a 17-member task force team allocated toward keeping the city clean.

The director of public works said so far the city has had some success in catching and arresting those who have littered.

"We just have to work really closely with MPD and the district attorney's office to prosecute because they actually have to take the case that we build and go with," Robert Knecht said.

Still, some neighborhood advocates have been critical of the new initiatives, implying that they don't go far enough.

"I live in Whitehaven but I advocate all over Memphis—it's a mess out here," Dr. Yvonne D. Nelson said.

Dr. Nelson helps lead a beautification non-profit called My Zip.

"Don't ask what the community can do for you, do for your community, don't be silent," Dr. Nelson said.

She said she's skeptical about the impact of the newly formed blight and illegal dumping task force.

"You cannot be behind a desk and not come out and be active in what's going on—it's not going to be effective," Dr. Nelson said.