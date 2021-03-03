City of Memphis hopes "rebalancing" trash routes will improve services to 36k homes

Changes are going into effect for homes in Hickory Hill, Balmoral, Kirby and Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Delayed trash pick ups could be an issue of the past for a lot of homeowners with changes by the City of Memphis now in effect. It could also mean a new collection day for you.

The city announced a "rebalancing" of its waste efforts started on March 1. It impacts 36,000 homes in parts of Hickory Hill, Balmoral, Kirby and Cordova.

Solid Waste Deputy Director Philip Davis said there were too many stops on Mondays and Fridays which are days they are more likely to deal with employee absences.

"We had some days that had 9,000 stops on a day, some days that had 6,000 stops," Davis said. "Of course, with employee behavior, you have Mondays and Fridays where people tend to call in sick so we had 9,000 stops on a Monday.”

Davis said the stops have been spread throughout the week more to prevent future delay issues.

"We’ve known that efficiency and effectiveness of service out there has been not up to par and this was a big part of what we think will bring the services around to what they should be," he said.

Homes impacted should have received a notice in the mail.

To figure out if service has changed for you, check it here.