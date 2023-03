MPD said the 11-year-old went missing just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said an 11-year-old boy for whom they issued a City Watch Alert has been found.

MPD said the boy walked away from other students during a school field trip along Beale Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

A short time after issuing the alert, MPD said the boy had been located.