Power's on, so why are internet services down?

We reached out to Comcast and AT&T to find out why some people who have had power come back on are still seeing internet service outages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands remain without power about noon Tuesday, and some who are getting the power coming back on are now finding a different problem – internet services down.

We reached out to Comcast/Xfinity and AT&T about the service outages – and they both said the big problem leads right back to the power outages.

Comcast/Xfinity service outages

Comcast told us crews are “working tirelessly to restore services as quickly as possible.” They said most of the current service interruptions are due to commercial power outages or crews unable to get to some facilities because of hazardous conditions or closures.

Comcast said service has been restored for 95% of customers, and that number is improving hourly. A spokesperson said for most, service should return when power is restored, but an “individual trouble call be Comcast may be required” if not.

They said they were working to restore services by Saturday., February 12, 2022.

“It’s important to note that there may be some instances where access to the customer’s home is compromised, or the equipment in a particular home is damaged. Comcast will need to address these situations on an individual basis.”

AT&T U-verse service outages

We also reached out to AT&T about its U-verse and internet service. A spokesperson said they have “made significant progress with our restoration efforts” and “continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore wireline service in the Memphis area.”

The company said more than 84% of Tennessee ‘wireline’ customers have had service restored. They said additional crews were brought in from out of state to help local crews, “but we cannot complete our work until power is restored to the area.”

The company did not provide a timeline.

Customers experiencing issues with their AT&T service can go to att.com, use the myAT&T app, or call 800-288-2020.

Wireline customers can also visit att.com/outages to sign up for text alerts on service restoration.