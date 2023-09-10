Cordova pastor dies after going into cardiac arrest during St. Jude Ironman

Tim Shelton, Pastor of Groups Leadership and Family Life at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, died after participating in a triathlon.

A Cordova pastor has died after going into cardiac arrest during a triathlon Saturday.

Bellevue Baptist Church announced Tim Shelton’s death Monday morning on Facebook. Shelton served as Bellevue’s Groups Leadership and Family Life pastor.

Shelton went into cardiac arrest while participating in the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon on Oct. 7 at Shelby Farms Park. According to a IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis Facebook post, this occurred during the swimming portion of the race.

The post said Shelton received medical treatment and was taken to a hospital but later died on Sunday.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support,” the post said.

The church said details of arrangements will be shared as they are made available.