Covington police investigating deadly incident where man was shot in car, crashed car into a house

The suspect was possibly wearing a gray hoodie and pants with white shoes, according to CPD.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the area of Bluebird Cove at Loon Lane.

Officers said they were flagged down in the 200 block of Loon Lane about a man being shot inside of a vehicle. Officers determined this victim was the driver of a black GMC Yukon that had left the road and hit a house, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). 

The victim was found to be dead at the scene by Covington Fire Department and a Tipton EMS unit, according to CPR. Officers found multiple shell casings, according to CPD. 

A second crime scene was found in the 200 block of Loon Lane where multiple gunshot rounds previously had struck a home, according to CPD. 

Officers said they forced their way into the home. They said they did this to make sure no one had been injured. 

Neighbors helped officers with home surveillance footage, according to CPD. This footage showed a second victim as well as the suspect running away on foot after the car crashed into the residence, according to CPD. 

The suspect was possibly wearing a gray hoodie and pants with white shoes, according to CPD. 

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Covington Police Department.

