x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman injured after car crashes into power pole on White Station Road, causing 600 people to lose power

Police expect delays and are encouraging drivers in the area to use an alternate route.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person was injured after her car crashed into a utility pole on White Station Road in East Memphis Monday afternoon.

Officers said they responded toward 4 p.m. after a vehicle left the road, striking a pole.

Police expect delays and are encouraging drivers in the area to use an alternate route.

One woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

MLGW told ABC24 around 600 customers lost power as a result of the crash, and they are working to restore it. 

Related Articles

   

Before You Leave, Check This Out