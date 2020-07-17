Early voting begins Friday morning in Shelby County

A lot of safety measures have been put in place as people prepare to hit the polls in Shelby County for early voting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission said it's doing everything it can to ensure people feel and stay safe when and if they vote early.

Early voting begins Friday and runs through August 1st for the upcoming August 6th election. That election doubles as a county general election and federal primary.

Shelby Co. Election Commission Administrator Linda Phillips said voters will notice the differences at all poll locations.

“I think we’ve done everything that we can do to make voting as safe as an experience as possible," Phillips said.

There will be a lot more space between machines. They'll be at least six feet apart.

Workers will be provided masks, face shields and gloves. Masks will be required to be worn by everyone.

Plexiglas panels will also be installed to separate voters and poll workers. Phillips said ensuring poll workers were safe was also a big priority.

Early voting begins today in Shelby County. We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis with how the election commission is ensuring a safe environment for voters and poll workers. pic.twitter.com/MneN9937kH — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) July 17, 2020

“It is an area of concern because the bulk of our poll workers are age 60 and above which is the most vulnerable group but having say that, they’re a hearty bunch here in the south and they enjoy what they’re doing," Phillips said. "We are providing them with a lot of protective equipment.”

To deter overcrowding, the commission will send periodic tweets about which locations have growing lines. People can then wait until the location clears out or choose another one of the 26 polling location sites.

During early voting, people can vote at any of the sites. Click here for poll location and times.

Phillips said they have also taken steps for people that want to avoid contact with machines.

“If voters are concerned about touching anything, we have plastic bag protectors to cover their hands and arms so I think we’re going to be safe," she said.