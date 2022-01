Southaven Police tweeted the missing man was located Tuesday morning.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi, was found.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for the man who had least been seen early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m., walking in the 900 block of Church Lane.

About 9:00 a.m., Southaven Police tweeted out the man had been found and said he is safe.