City Watch Alert for missing Marlon Edwards

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for Marlon Edwards.

Edwards was last seen 10:20 Wednesday morning at his home on West Ludgate Place and last texted his wife that he was suicidal.

Marlon is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 160lbs, has braids and a light complex. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, white muscle shirt, blue jeans, and a grey beanie hat.

Edwards drives a black 2021 GMC Sierra.

If anyone sees Edwards or knows where he is, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.