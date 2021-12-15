Missing teen last seen at school Tuesday

If you have seen Jermaine Blakeley call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a 16-year-old boy who was dropped off at school Tuesday morning by his mother, but, wasn't there when she went to pick him up after school.

Jermaine Blakeley was last seen by his mother around 8 a.m. on December 14 when she dropped him off at Carver High School. At 3:30 p.m., when she went back to get him, he wasn't there.

Jermaine is 6'3", 140 pounds, brown eyes, light complexion, black hair with a high crop fade. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, black pants and had a red backpack.

He never returned home on his own after school either. Jermaine has run away once before. He has no cell phone and is not on social media.