TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for East Tennessee teen who disappeared in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing East Tennessee teen who never returned from a field trip in Memphis.

Memphis Police also issued a City Watch Alert for 16-year-old Skyla Dykes of Church Hill, Tennessee. They said she and another 17-year-old girl ran away after a field trip. They said she was last seen in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue.

Skyla is 5’4” tall and about 160 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie with “Bobcat” written in gold, and blue jeans.

The TBI said she has a medical condition and is without her medication.

If you see her or know where Skyla Dykes can be found, call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.