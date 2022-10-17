Father dies saving child from drowning in Mississippi River

The father's body was recovered on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — A father died after saving his child from drowning in the Mississippi river, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

According to Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor, Dustin Lynch and others were swimming off a sand bar on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River when the current swept Lynch's child away. Lynch managed to save his child, but drowned in the process, according to police.



Helping the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office with the search and recovery of Lynch's body were the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (Tennessee and Arkansas), Lauderdale County Rescue Squad, Lauderdale Emergency Management, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the Braden Fire Department Water Rescue/Recovery Unit, police said.