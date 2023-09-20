Memphis mayoral candidates release statements following indictments in Gershun Freeman case

Sheriff Bonner held a press conference Wednesday saying he stands with the corrections officers indicted in Gershun Freeman's 2022 death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The candidates for Memphis mayor are releasing statements following the nine indictments in the Gershun Freeman case.

Gershun Freeman died in the Shelby County Jail on October 5, 2022. A video of the altercation inside the jail showing Freeman being beaten and restrained by multiple correctional officers was released on March 2.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner released the following statement after the video was released:

"According to the Medical Examiner, Mr. Gershun Freeman suffered from psychosis and cardiovascular disease and died of a heart attack while being restrained. It is unfortunate that parts of the video are being shown out of context because the full video does show the erratic and violent behavior that led to the need to restrain Mr. Freeman.

These corrections officers deserve a fair review of this case, and I will wait for additional information from the TBI and the investigating D.A. before taking further administrative action. This is still an open and active investigation."

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Sheriff Bonner held a press conference announcing nine deputies were indicted in the case, and he said he will offer legal fees for those deputies to fight the case.

Michelle McKissack called on the United States Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into Bonner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in the following statement:

“I am gravely disturbed that Floyd Bonner is claiming that upholding the law is a political attack. Someone died. Multiple officers were charged with that death. It is unconscionable that Bonner’s ego wants to make this about his political career.

This is about the culture Floyd Bonner has created in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and our jail.

Floyd Bonner is failing to provide justice, and now he is crying foul when state prosecutors step in to truly provide justice for Memphians.

Since Floyd Bonner became sheriff in 2018, 40 people have died in the county jails. This is astonishing. The lives of these 40 people matter. This is worse than Riker’s Island. It is time that Bonner and his department are held accountable.

That’s why I’m calling on the United States Department of Justice to open a Civil Rights Investigation into Bonner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

Van Turner shared his thoughts on the indictments in the following statement:

“Shame on the Sheriff for his lack of accountability. Unfortunately, this is what we have come to expect from someone who fails to provide leadership and oversight and is only focused on his next position and not the current one he was elected to do. He shows his lack of ability to lead at 201 Poplar. If you can't lead 201, how can you lead 901?”

ABC24 reached out to Willie Herenton, who said his campaign has no comment at this time.

JW Gibson spoke with ABC24 directly, expressing his "disappointment" in Bonner.

"The biggest disappointment is we have heard him talk about following procedures and allowing the process to play itself out. Him holding that press conference before the indictment was actually brought forth - which I understand it's due Monday - is totally, from what I'm hearing from Attorney Brown and others, against state law," he said.

Gibson said Bonner "can't have it both ways."