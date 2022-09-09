Girls Inc of Memphis celebrates construction progress

West Frayser donated lumber for the construction of the new Patricia C. Howard Campus, helping the project move along.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girls Inc of Memphis, in partnership with West Frayser, is celebrating the construction progress of the $8 million expansion project for its not-for-profit Patricia C. Howard campus at the youth farm in the Frayser on Friday, Sept 9 at noon at 1179 Dellwood Ave., Memphis, TN.



West Frayser donated lumber for the construction of the new Patricia C. Howard Campus, making way for a new milestone in construction. The expansion of the campus will help the organization service more young girls throughout the city.

Girls Inc. CEO said the new construction will allow them to increase capacity for for the farm crew, create a full girls center, and extend administrative office spaces.

According to Girls Inc. of Memphis, at least 2,000 girls ages 5 to 18 are currently impacted by the organization and its work.