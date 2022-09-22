Have you seen this man? Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TBI and Memphis Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man.
MPD said L.H. Hillie was last seen in Memphis Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. They said he has a medical condition which could impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Hillie is 5’6” tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where L.H. Hillie can be found is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
