Here are the candidates for the new Memphis Police Department Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis employed the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to search for the best candidates to become Director of the Memphis Police Department. Interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, and a decision will be made in April. For pictures and complete biographical information, visit memphistn.gov/policesearch.
Joel Fitzgerald
- Chief Joel Fitzgerald has served in various ranks with the Philadelphia Police Department and was selected as Chief of Police in Missouri City, TX. He then became Chief of Police in Allentown, PA, and for four years served as Chief of Police in Fort Worth, TX. In 2020, he joined the City of Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy and is now Chief of Police in Waterloo, IA.
Sharonda Hampton
- Deputy Chief Hampton has over 34 years of service with the Memphis Police Department, rising through the ranks from a Police Service Technician to the Deputy Chief of Administrative Services. She has experienced a diverse and extensive career that includes Patrol and Investigative Services.
Samuel Hines
- Deputy Chief Hines has close to 30 years of service with the Memphis Police Department. He has worked in the Organized Crime Unit, Memphis Police Academy, TACT Unit, Dignitary Protection Team, and Traffic Special Operations. He currently serves as Deputy Chief of Uniform Patrol District One.
Anne Kirkpatrick
- Anne Kirkpatrick has 38 years in policing and has been with eight agencies, four as a Chief of Police. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI’s National Executive Institute.
Michael Shearin
- Deputy Chief Michael Shearin has over 25 years of service with the Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Shearin has worked in the Memphis Police Department Training Academy, Organized Crime Unit, Robbery Bureau, General Investigative Bureau. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Investigative Services.
Joseph P. Sullivan
- Deputy Commissioner Sullivan is a temporarily retired, 38-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. As the Chief of Training, he served as a member of the Pennsylvania Police Training and Education Commission, and in 2017, he was appointed to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.
- Perry A. Tarrant
Chief Perry Tarranthas 34 years of law enforcement experience and is a retired captain with the Tucson Police Department and a past assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department. He is also past national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.