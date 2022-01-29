Hiring expo for Memphis Police brings in over 300 applicants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to bring in more officers, Memphis Police Department held a hiring expo on Saturday. There, applicants were able to apply, receive information about job openings and take their basic agility test.
As an incentive to get applicants, the police department was offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus and a $10,000 relocation assistance along with other career benefits.
MPD has said that there are less than 2,000 officers in the department and are hoping to at hire at least 300 more. MPD Assistant Chief Shawn Jones said that the ultimate goal is to have 2,500 officers on Memphis streets.
In a tweet, MPD announced that the job fair was a success as over 300 people came and applied to join the force.