SCS launches hotline for parents of students with disabilities, CLUE services

A new hotline was launched for parents of students living with disabilities, CLUE services to ask questions about the fall education plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new hotline launched this week to help guide parents of Shelby County School students, that live with disabilities, through what the fall school year could like with COVID-19.

The hotline is also intended for parents of academically gifted students that use CLUE services.

The Department of Exceptional Children Regional Manager Lenora Morris said parents have a lot of concerns about what resources and support will be offered this fall and that's why they launched a new hotline to answer any questions they may have.

“I think a lot of times that hearing a voice can help parents resolve some of the concerns parents that they may have because it’s where you’re actually able to speak to someone," Morris said. "They’re able to ask specific questions and we’re able to answer those.”

All SCS parents have through the end of the week to select one of two learning options this fall for their child: whether they want them to go back to school or attend virtually.

For children living with disabilities, their individual education plans will still be supported but it may look different whether it's done virtually or face-to-face, Morris said.

“A lot of our students who have disabilities, we know that it’s very important for them to receive face to face instruction depending on what the child’s needs may be so parents have a lot of questions regarding what will it look like face-to-face versus what will it be virtually," she said.