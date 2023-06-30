I-40 Westbound traffic in West Memphis back to normal after car engulfed in flames

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A large car fire had I-40 Westbound in West Memphis, Arkansas, shut down for more than an hour as authorities battled the blaze Friday afternoon.
I-40 Westbound near the I-40/I-55 junction is back to normal traffic Friday after West Memphis Fire and ARDOT fought the large car fire.
Traffic was backed up across the I-40 bridge into Memphis.
A spokesperson with ARDOT said a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of tires caught fire on I-40 West near mile marker 276 and became fully engulfed. As firefighters fought the blaze, the fire kept reigniting.
Firefighters had to continue to put water on it to prevent it from reigniting again.