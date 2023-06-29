Single-car crash in southwest Memphis that killed two happened just after chase involving DeSoto County deputies

The crash shut down S 3rd St. at Homes Rd. for hours Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in southwest Memphis. And the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said that same car had been involved in a chase with deputies just before the crash.

MPD officers responded to the one-car crash just after 4 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the area of S. 3rd St. and Holmes Rd. They found two people dead at the scene.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, about twenty minutes before that crash, at about 3:40 a.m., deputies there had spotted a white Nissan Maxima in the area of Highway 61 and Starlanding with two men wearing ski masks.

The DCSD said a deputy stopped the vehicle and tried to talk with the men, but they took off north on Highway 61. The sheriff's office said the car had come back as stolen out of Memphis, and the deputy chased the suspects.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said the deputies ended the chase at Highway 61 and Stateline Rd., and last they saw, the car was headed north on Highway 61, which turns into S 3rd. in Memphis.

The crash has caused traffic delays through the morning for drivers in the area. The area remained blocked for the investigation as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday.