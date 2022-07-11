Police search for missing Ole Miss student

Jimmie "Jay" Lee's car was found Monday at a towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex last Friday.

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department are looking for a student who went missing last Friday.

According to Oxford police, Jimmie "Jay" Lee's car was found Monday at a towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex last Friday.

Oxford police said Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers. Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Officers from both departments are actively searching for Lee. If you have any information about Lee's whereabouts or his activities last Friday, call Oxford police at 662-232-2400, University police at 662-915-7234 and CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

