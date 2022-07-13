Father of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help

Lee's car was found Monday at a towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Apartments last Friday.

OXFORD, Miss — The father of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee is pleading for help with finding his son.

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. last Friday wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers. Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments at the time of his disappearance.

"I'm asking that if anybody knows anything, or sees anything, say something," he said. "This is my plea that you help find my child. Thank you."

A $1,000 reward is now being offered. If you have any information about Lee's whereabouts or his activities last Friday, call Oxford police at 662-232-2400, University police at 662-915-7234 and CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.