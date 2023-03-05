Man arrested after pouring gas on an ATM machine at a gas station, police say

The fire caused nearly $1.5 million in damages, with roof of the gas station suffering severe damage, and fire crews spent more than an hour putting the fire out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after he poured gasoline on an ATM machine, setting the inside of a Marathon gas station near Raines and Horn Lake Rd. on fire Wednesday, May 3, Memphis police said.

The fire caused nearly $1.5 million in damages, with the roof of the gas station suffering severe damage, and fire crews spent more than an hour putting the fire out, Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.

According to MFD, No one was injured in the fire, and all employees were able to evacuate the building safely.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the fire at 4126 Horn Lake Rd. 5:39 a.m. on May 3.