MPD looking for suspect who shot man in Whitehaven

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday night, a man in Whitehaven was shot in a parking lot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD),

At around 9:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Shelby Dr.

MPD said they found a man shot in a parking lot.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect fled in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows, according to police.

MPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.