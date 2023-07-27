x
MPD looking for suspect who shot man in Whitehaven

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday night, a man in Whitehaven was shot in a parking lot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), 

At around 9:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Shelby Dr. 

MPD said they found a man shot in a parking lot.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect fled in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows, according to police.

MPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

