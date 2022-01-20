MATA takes nearly 100 people to Memphis warming center

The Marion Hale Community Center is open until Friday, January 21 at 7 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures continue to drop, people are looking for a warm place to stay.

According to the Memphis Area Transit Authority, or MATA, the company has given rides to nearly 100 people. That's just in the last two days.

A statement from MATA reads, "The Memphis Area Transit Authority works with the City’s Office of Emergency Management to coordinate transportation to warming centers. We take pride on our role to provide this service to those in need. Over the last two days, we have transported close to 100 people to warming centers."

To schedule a ride to the city warming center, you must call The Office of Emergency Management, not MATA. The number is (901) 297-1680.

The Marion Hale Community Center is an Emergency Warming Center in the city of Memphis. It's is a temporary facility for those in need.

The warming center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter. Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who is in need of food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations.

You can also get help at:

The Union Mission, 383 Poplar Ave.

The Salvation Army, 696 Jackson Ave.