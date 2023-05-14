Memphis chapter of 'Moms Demand Action' protest Saturday in Collierville

The protest was part of a national effort to reinstate the assault weapon ban that passed in 1994 but expired in 2004.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The "Moms Demand Action" Memphis chapter took to the streets of Collierville on Saturday to spread awareness of red flag laws.

There was an attempt to reinstate the ban following the Sandy Hook shooting, but it did not come to pass as it attracted 12 fewer votes in the senate during that vote.

Now, members of "Moms Demand Action" are hoping to let people know that gun violence can't be ignored. They believe a change needs to be made.

"Bottom line — Tennessee has some of the weakest gun laws in the country," member Mary Powers said. "We're out here in Collierville just to drive home the fact that this is a nationwide problem. You can't move to the suburbs and somehow be immune to gun violence."

Powers noted that the Kroger grocery store near the protest is where a mass shooting occurred in 2022. Since then, the town has mourned the loss of 70-year-old Olivia King.

Powers said she encourages legislators to focus on extreme risk protection orders and red flag laws in their special session coming Aug. 21.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has set the date for a special legislative session for the state’s General Assembly to tackle public safety.