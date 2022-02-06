Serenity Towers code enforcement inspection being conducted Friday

Residents have been upset about deplorable living conditions, from mold to rodents, and even lack of air conditioning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a hearing in Shelby County Environmental Court Thursday regarding ongoing issues at Serenity Towers including bed bugs, mold, and more, ABC24 learned that a final inspection by Memphis Code Enforcement still had to be done.

Friday morning an ABC24 crew spotted inspectors at the complex going in and out of the building.

Residents have been upset about deplorable living conditions, from mold to rodents, and even lack of air conditioning. At the end of May, managers of the complex were given a $1,000 fine in environmental court and placed on a deadline to make progress on the repairs or receive daily penalties.

The complex was fined $5,000 by the court in June after Code Enforcement released findings that many units had mold, bed bugs, lacked A/C units and working smoke detectors, among other infractions.