x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Memphis and LSU basketball star hit and killed by a car in Raleigh

Memphis Police identified Danielle Ballard as a pedestrian killed early Thursday morning on Raleigh Lagrange Road.
Credit: AP
LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) looks to the basket in front of Texas A&M's Khaalia Hillsman (00) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 6, 2015, in North Little Rock, Ark. Ballard made 22 points in LSU's 71-65 victory over Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis high school basketball star and LSU women's basketball starter was killed after being hit by a car in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Memphis Police Department said at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a pedestrian hit by a car at Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed on the scene. 

Memphis Police later identified the victim as 29-year-old Danielle Ballard, a former Central High School standout and three-year starter for LSU's women's basketball team. 

Ballard led Central to a state championship in 2011, scoring 21 points and 10 rebounds in the final game. A four-star recruit out of high school, she went on to start three years for LSU, putting together a stellar college career that included two SEC All-Defensive Team honors and an All-SEC First Team honor in 2014-2015. 

Memphis Police said the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

BIG3 professional basketball league hosts 3-on-3 competition at FedExForum

Before You Leave, Check This Out