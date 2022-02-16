Memphis organization donates $180,000 to cancer research

The Kosten Foundation announced the money will go to three medical centers around the country for pancreatic cancer research - including one in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Kosten Foundation announced Wednesday it will fund $180,000 in grants for research teams focused on pancreatic cancer.

The Memphis-based pancreatic cancer nonprofit is partnering with Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Memphis, University of Texas Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center in Dallas, and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine in Edinburg, Texas.

"We’re incredibly proud to support these research teams as they break new ground and work towards our goal of curing pancreatic cancer," said Alan Kosten, Chairman of the Kosten Foundation. "The Kosten Foundation is grateful for the continued support of the community and our sponsors which allows us to continue making a difference in the fight against this deadly disease."

The money sent to the Baptist Clinical Research Institute will help fund the studying of genetic mutations associated with ampullary, bile duct, and duodenal cancers that may allow immunotherapy treatment of these diseases.

According to their website, the Kosten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research was founded in 2003 by the family of Herb Kosten after he died from the cancer.