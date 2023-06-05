Memphis police looking for suspect of Downtown crash that killed a pedestrian

Video surveillance footage shows a black sedan traveling westbound on South Parkway West and hitting one man, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in the Downtown area and the suspect has not been found, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to the area of South Parkway West and Kansas street towards 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. A man was lying in the street who had been hit by a vehicle, according to MPD.

Police watched video surveillance footage and saw that a black sedan traveling westbound on South Parkway West hit the man with the driver's side of the car, according to MPD.

The driver was attempting to cross the roadway East of Kansas street, according to MPD. The sedan sustained driver-side collision damage and kept going west on South Parkway West, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).