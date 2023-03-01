Arrest warrant issued for carjacking suspect who bit woman's finger and face

MPD issued an arrest warrant for Keith Johnson, 27, for carjacking, aggravated assault, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a warrant for a man suspected in a carjacking that led to shots fired during a struggle.

MPD issued an arrest warrant for Keith Johnson, 27, for carjacking, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators said about 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, officers responded to a call about a carjacking with shots fired at Fairoaks Ave. and Jackson Ave. They said a woman met Johnson at a gas station in the 3200 block of Jackson Ave. and agreed to give him a ride in exchange for gas money.

When they arrived at Fairoaks and Jackson, investigators said Johnson assaulted the woman, biting her finger and face, then pointed a gun at her demanding she get out of the car. Investigators said the victim and Johnson struggled and fought over the gun, and a shot was fired. They said the victim got out, and Johnson took off in her car.

Investigators said they identified Johnson from surveillance video.

Anyone who knows where Keith Johnson may be is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.