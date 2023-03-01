Oakland schools on lockdown as authorities search for escaped teen considered "dangerous felon"

Oakland Police said Devin Westbrook was with officials at the Fast Pace Medical Center in the 7200 block of Highway 64 when he ran away.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Oakland, Tennessee, area schools are on lockdown as law enforcement searches for a 16-year-old boy who they said escaped custody from the Department of Children Services. Oakland police call the teen a “dangerous felon.”

According to Oakland Police, Devin Westbrook was with officials Tuesday at the Fast Pace Medical Center in the 7200 block of Highway 64 in Oakland when he ran away westbound on Highway 64.

Oakland Police said Westbrook was wearing a blue jean jacket and blue jeans issued by DCS. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the teen also had handcuffs and shackles when he ran.

The sheriff’s office said Westbrook was in custody on previous charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who sees Devin Westbrook to call 911 immediately.