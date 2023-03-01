Person of interest wanted for questioning in deadly gas station shooting

MPD officers responded to the shooting at the BP gas station in the 800 block of Mississippi Blvd. just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 23.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting at a gas station.

MPD officers responded to the shooting at the BP gas station in the 800 block of Mississippi Blvd. just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. They found a 26-year-old man shot several times in the parking lot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the person in surveillance pictures they released to give them a call. They said the person is wanted for questioning as a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.