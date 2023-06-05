x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memphis police looking for suspect of hit-and-run that injured girl on bike

Police said a witness provided them with the license plate number to a silver Jeep Wrangler: BNJ-4871.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl riding a bike was hit by a driver who drove away in a silver Jeep Wrangler, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded to the area of Russwood Road and Deborah Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. 

This location is around the corner for Jerry's Sno Cones.

Officers said once on the scene, they saw a girl who had been hit by a car. Surveillance footage showed the driver stop momentarily after colliding with the cyclist before driving away without helping her, according to MPD. 

Police said a witness provided them with the license plate number: BNJ-4871.

This witness told police that the driver was a woman, according to MPD.   

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

Hit and Run Injury Accident Russwood Road and Deborah Road Report #WC2315098 MEMPHIS, TN- On May 30, 2023, at...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Here's the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Before You Leave, Check This Out