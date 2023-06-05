Memphis police looking for suspect of hit-and-run that injured girl on bike

Police said a witness provided them with the license plate number to a silver Jeep Wrangler: BNJ-4871.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl riding a bike was hit by a driver who drove away in a silver Jeep Wrangler, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to the area of Russwood Road and Deborah Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

This location is around the corner for Jerry's Sno Cones.

Officers said once on the scene, they saw a girl who had been hit by a car. Surveillance footage showed the driver stop momentarily after colliding with the cyclist before driving away without helping her, according to MPD.

Police said a witness provided them with the license plate number: BNJ-4871.

This witness told police that the driver was a woman, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).