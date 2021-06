The little girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a little girl was accidentally shot.

It happened about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Bartlett, not far from the I-40 and I-240 junction in northeast Memphis.

Officers said they found a toddler who had been shot, and she was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental, but did not elaborate.

No one has been arrested.