Big turnout for first Shelby County expungement clinic of 2022

Folks were lined up outside First Baptist Church Broad even before the doors opened Saturday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a big turnout for an expungement clinic Saturday in Memphis.

Folks were lined up outside First Baptist Church Broad even before the doors opened at 9 a.m. It ran until 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Shelby County Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said this was her 15th expungement clinic, and the first for 2022. For this one, she partnered with First Baptist Church Broad Pastor Keith Norman.

Expungement allows for certain crimes to be removed from a person's records. Not every crime qualifies.

"I believe just because you have a criminal record, it doesn't mean it's a life sentence for you. So this offers people an opportunity to come out to see if they're eligible for an expungement, which could aid in getting a job, getting a house, getting a loan. Just really giving them the opportunity to get on the right track," said Kuhn.

Kuhn said Shelby County has expunged records for 4,100 since she took office in 2018. But she also said only 10% of Americans know they qualify for expungement, so she wants to make sure people know they might be eligible.

If you weren't able to make the clinic, you can call the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office at 901-222-3200 or apply online. Learn more about expungement in Shelby County HERE.