Memphis' violent crime rate continues to rise, but concerned citizens aren't stopping the fight to end it

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives hosted a unity walk in Frayser Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people walked through Frayser on Saturday to say "enough is enough" with the city's gun violence. Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives hosted the unity walk to spark change in communities most affected by the crime.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich knows the community can do better to stop the shootings.

"We have got to continue sending the message through every corner of this community that we are done tolerating violent crime," Weirich said.

She said the crime rate has been discouraging, especially since more than three dozen children were killed in the last year.

"The number of violent crimes, the number of aggravated assaults, the number of murders, 39 children in Shelby County last year were killed at the hands of other people," Weirich said.

In the last two weeks, MPD reported 24 people had been shot or killed and at least three of those victims were children.

We want to thank the Shelby County community for showing up for the 3rd Unity Walk Against Gun Violence. Today 363 people came out to Frayser to take a stand. pic.twitter.com/atYeu54LVi — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (@ShelbyCountyDA) April 24, 2021

Joyce Webber-Johnson's son was shot 11 times and died six years ago in Binghampton. She said people need to stop the shootings so no more mothers are left without their children.

"In the community where I live, in the Binghampton community, we’re going to three funerals a week and it’s ridiculous and I just don’t understand why," Webber-Johnson said.

Stevie Moore, the founder of F.F.U.N., said this is a problem affecting every Memphis neighborhood and more people need to stand up to end it.