Memphis dad, playing with gun, accidentally shoots his son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy is in critical condition in the hospital after being accidentally shot by his father who was playing with a gun.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 31-year-old Steven Sibley has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after shooting his son Thursday afternoon. Sibley was playing with the gun, according to the victim’s brother who then hid in a closet and then heard a shot, according to an affidavit. Sibley then took his son, who was shot in the stomach and arm, to Methodist South Hospital.