Woman & child shot while trying to help neighbor with car trouble

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman and 12-year-old child were shot while helping a neighbor who was having car trouble.

It happened Tuesday about 10:30 p.m. on St. Joseph Street in Dyersburg. Police said officers arrived to find the woman and child shot several times. They had been parked on the street helping their neighbor. The neighbor’s vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Police said the woman and child suffered minor injuries.

Officers found rifle shell casings in a church parking lot across the street. They said this shooting may be related to other recent shootings.