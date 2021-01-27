Two Collierville officers injured after being dragged by driver during traffic stop

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Justin Ragin of Collierville, is behind bars and charged in the incident.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two Collierville Police officers were injured while trying to arrest a man during a traffic stop.

21-year-old Justin Ragin of Collierville is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, evading arrest, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving injury.

Collierville Police said the officers were conducting a traffic stop just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Houston Levee and Highway 385. Investigators said when the officers attempted to arrest the driver, Justin Ragin, during the stop, he hit the accelerator, dragging the two officers along the road until the car crashed just north of Shelby Drive.

The two officers were stable when taken to Regional One.

Ragin ran from the scene but was caught later.