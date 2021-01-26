Memphis man accused of robbing teens who were trying to buy shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of robbing two teens who were trying to buy a pair of shoes from him.
19-year-old Decoreion McDowell is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
According to the police affidavit, the two victims met McDowell in front of what turned out to be McDowell’s home. They told investigators they tried to use CashApp for the sale, but the money transfer did not go through. When that happened, the victims said McDowell point a gun at the two, demanding everything they had.
Detectives got a search warrant and said they found the victim’s property at McDowell’s home. According to the affidavit, McDowell admitted to the robbery.
McDowell remains behind bars with no bond. An arraignment is set for Wednesday, January 27, 2021.