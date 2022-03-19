Memphis woman missing after going to get tires and never returning home

Memphis Police said Crystal Montgomery, 33, was last seen Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have used an alert for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Investigators said 33-year-old Crystal Montgomery was last seen Tuesday leaving the area near the 4900 block of Davis Cove, not far from Southland Mall.

Police said Montgomery left home to look for tires for her white 2012 Buick Lacrosse and never returned.

Montgomery is 5’9” tall and about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone who knows where Crystal Montgomery might be found, please call Memphis Police’s Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4444.