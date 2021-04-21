Memphis Zoo featured on "World's Greatest!" Television Series

As one of the oldest zoos in the U.S. the Memphis Zoo has managed to maintain its historic charm while offering top flight facilities, programs, and research

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced Wednesday that they have recently selected the Memphis Zoo to be a part of the popular television series.

As one of the oldest zoos in the United States, the Memphis Zoo has managed to maintain its historic charm while offering top flight facilities, programs, and research to visitors from around the world. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the Memphis Zoo to find out what the story behind the story is with this great facility and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why the Memphis Zoo was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.

“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv